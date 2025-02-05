Political opinion: John Milne MP condemns decision to cancel local elections in West Sussex

John Milne MP has raised strong objections over the decision to cancel May’s local elections in West Sussex, emphasising the importance of democratic accountability and the preservation of ‘important local amenities’ in future unitary authorities.

The Labour government has approved a request from the Conservative leadership at West Sussex County Council to delay the local elections by a year to facilitate a unitary authority election in 2026. This decision means that residents will have to wait longer before having the opportunity to vote for change. John Milne MP said this was ‘disappointing’ in the wake of significant Liberal Democrat gains across West Sussex in recent years. Milne also expressed concern that transitioning from a two-tier system to a unitary system could jeopardise important local institutions due to additional financial pressures.

John Milne, MP for Horsham has said: "This decision is a slap in the face of local democracy. Local elections are a crucial opportunity for residents to shape their communities and hold decision-makers to account. Delaying the election means that the Conservatives in West Sussex can cling onto power well past their sell-by-date, plus they get to control our journey towards a unitary council."

“Horsham District is lucky enough to benefit from a well-run and well-funded district council which will now disappear. They’ve been able to preserve important local amenities like our council-run theatre, which would surely have been lost years ago if it had been exposed to the financial pressures of wider county responsibilities, such as special educational needs budget and adult social care."

John Milne MP outside council building in Horsham, West Sussex.

“I am concerned that the loss of the two-tier system could put institutions like these at risk unless they receive appropriate protection. I would like assurances from the government that, when we move to a unitary system, such important local assets will be safeguarded."