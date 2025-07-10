Political opinion: John Milne MP urges government to back local voices in housing policy

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, has called on the Labour Government to protect the future of neighbourhood plans and give communities a real say over development, following a Westminster Hall debate yesterday on their role in planning decisions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the debate, Horsham's MP warned that Labour's new Planning and Infrastructure Bill threatens to sideline the very community-led tools that have empowered thousands of residents to shape their local areas. He criticised the top-down nature of the current approach, arguing that it puts unacceptable pressure on areas like Horsham whilst making little allowance for community involvement, infrastructure needs, or environmental protections.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said:

"Neighbourhood plans are key to delivering the affordable housing our residents desperately need. They give local people their say whilst protecting what makes our communities special. Treating them as optional extras would be a policy failure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Milne speaking in a parliament debate on neighbourhood plans.

In the debate, Mr Milne also highlighted Horsham's ongoing struggles with the centralised housing formula, the 'standard method' and the abolition of local planning authorities as evidence of a system becoming ever more remote from residents.

John Milne tabled amendments to the government's Planning and Infrastructure Bill to tackle the housing crisis by ensuring a legal right for communities to be heard during planning examinations, prioritising social housing, green space and climate resilience in national and local plans.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Labour government to reverse its decision to scrap funding for neighbourhood plan support and to ensure it has statutory weight in planning decisions. They also want local planning committees to retain meaningful powers and for community engagement to be guaranteed at every level of decision-making.

John Milne MP added:

"We want to build the homes that residents actually need, and I'm committed to making that happen. You don't achieve this by ignoring local voices; you do it by listening to communities and using their knowledge to get the right homes in the right places. I urge the government to change course."