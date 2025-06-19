Political opinion: John Milne MP warns government response "falls short" in debate on battery storage safety

Lib Dem MP John Milne says Ministers must not repeat Grenfell mistakes as calls grow for urgent national regulation.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has called for urgent national safety standards for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in a parliamentary debate he led in the House of Commons on 5 June 2025.

BESS facilities, which are used to store renewable energy, are expanding rapidly across the UK. But Horsham's MP has warned that regulation has not kept pace with this growth, leaving local authorities to make complex decisions without the necessary expertise or safeguards.

In a debate that drew support from across the political spectrum, Milne warned of a looming crisis if the government fails to act.

John Milne MP outside Parliament.

Speaking after the debate, John Milne MP said:

"These systems are critical for our renewable energy transition, but they come with very real and specific safety risks. We have already seen serious incidents in Liverpool, Essex and abroad."

"Yet there are still no national safety standards, no mandatory fire suppression measures and no requirement to consult the local fire service. That is simply not good enough."

"What the industry needs is clarity and consistency. What communities need is confidence that safety is being taken seriously. Sadly, the government's response so far falls short on both fronts."

In her response, Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh acknowledged the rise in incidents and confirmed a consultation would be launched later this month, stating that "there is scope to strengthen the process." However, she rejected calls for statutory consultation with fire services or minimum distance rules between BESS sites and residential areas.

Milne criticised the lack of statutory regulation, warning that the current framework relies too heavily on developers to monitor their own safety practices. "We are effectively asking them to mark their own homework. That is the same regulatory failure that led to Grenfell," he said.

He pointed to growing confusion among local authorities and cited examples in his own constituency where similar battery projects have received completely different decisions from neighbouring councils.

He warned that inconsistent planning outcomes and a lack of national guidance risk damaging public confidence in the energy transition.

"Incidents are still rare, but one serious accident could be enough to shake confidence in the entire industry," Milne said. "We must not wait for a disaster to happen before taking the right action."

He concluded:

"Liberal Democrats are committed to achieving Net Zero. However, we must ensure communities are protected in the process and that developers have the certainty that clear national rules can provide."