Political opinion: Josh Babarinde (OBE), Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate

This item has been submitted by the Liberal Democrat Party. Reducing energy bills, lowering household expenditures, funding Eastbourne Hospital, especially the paediatric and maternity services, and cleaner waterways are just four ways the Eastbourne-born and bred Josh Babarinde wants to help Eastbourne.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Before becoming a parliamentary candidate, Josh was a councillor in Hampden Park and ran a social enterprise named ‘Cracked It’ that employed ex-offenders and at-risk youth to repair smartphones. Through this, Josh earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 social entrepreneur list and an OBE!

Josh will advocate for a windfall tax on energy and water companies. Water bosses and shareholders paid themselves an accumulated 1.7 billion pounds in profit in 2022-2023. Josh will campaign for these monumental profits to be re-distributed to create cheaper water services and better sewage treatment facilities.

Do you back Josh's plan for our town?

Josh also wants to sustain legal action against Southern Water for dumping sewage into our seas in dry periods of no rain and create tighter regulations with the increased chance of fines.

Josh has helped launch the Cost of Living Fund, supported pensioners, and campaigned to decrease VAT to help hard-working families. If successful, it would mean an expenditure reduction to your weekly shop

Soon-to-be Mothers of newborns would also be safe knowing that Josh would campaign to fund staff and facilities at the Eastbourne DGH so that they didn’t have to go to Hastings for any specialist treatments and to give birth.

Josh promises protection of the environment, community empowerment, support for charities, and good moral and ethical standings alongside liberal freedom for everyone, improving the opportunities for the everyday hard-working families of Eastbourne.