Political opinion: Katy Bourne selected as Sussex Mayor candidate

Katy Bourne, Conservative Sussex Mayor candidate and current Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner

Conservative members from across Sussex voted to select a Mayor candidate, the winner was Katy Bourne, whose Mayor priorities included Sussex homes, defending Sussex with a spatial strategy that protects the countryside and provides the right homes with the right infrastructure. Her second priority was ensuring Sussex roads and rail transport are effective, and a travel plan that includes walking and cycling. Third priority is for innovation and investment, with her Silicon Pier Strategy. Fourth priority is for Sussex skills and education. Her final priorities are Safer and Healthy Sussex.

A Sussex Mayor candidate has been selected by the Conservatives from across Sussex to fight next May’s Mayor election. Four excellent candidates, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, former MP’s Sally-Ann Hart and Tim Loughton, West Sussex County Council leader Paul Marshall completed an experienced line up of candidates, Katy emerged as the leader and was selected on Thursday.

Kristy Adams parliamentary spokesman from Mid Sussex Conservative Association congratulated Katy on her appointment and said ‘It is vital for the people of Sussex to have a Mayor with a strong local voice, who will secure investment for our county, Katy will be that voice and she has a wealth of experience handling ministers, local government and national agencies. Katy Bourne will bring vision and stand up for Sussex, her diplomacy, commitment and dedication to Sussex will be a huge boost to our area.’