Political opinion: Kieran Mullan MP pushes for urgent hospital maintenance funding following meeting with Minister
Following the Labour Government’s decision to delay the rebuilding of local hospitals, the New Hospital Programme’s benefits will not be delivered until at least 2039. In the meantime, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is facing a significant maintenance backlog of £460 million—one of the highest in the country.
During a recent visit to Bexhill Hospital, Kieran witnessed first-hand the challenges NHS staff are facing due to deteriorating infrastructure, including leaking roofs, poor ventilation, and power outages.
Speaking after the meeting, Kieran said: "Despite the tireless efforts of NHS staff, our hospitals are struggling with serious maintenance issues that cannot be ignored. The Government must provide interim funding to ensure safe, functioning healthcare facilities for our communities while we wait for the promised rebuilds. I will continue to push for the investment needed to address these critical problems."
Kieran is urging Ministers to act swiftly to secure additional funding and prevent further strain on local healthcare services."