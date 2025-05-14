Political opinion: Labour candidates for Bentswood and Heath East By-Election

User (UGC) Submitted

Bentswood & Heath East by-election – 5th 0f June 2025

Dear Bents wood &Heath East Community,

With your support, Ajay and Judy your Labour Party candidates are ready to serve and bring positive change to Bentswood & Heath East community. Your vote matters, use it to elect Ajay and Judy who will work to make positive changes for residents of Bentswood & Heath East ward.

Ajay and Judy are dedicated professionals with decades of experience in NHS health care, public health settings and regulatory settings. As ex- nurses, we will handle our council responsibilities with the same integrity, dedication and compassion. We will always prioritise the needs of local people to provide an efficient and transparent community service.

Vote for Ajay Pochun and Judy Durrant. “Vote for a brighter future!”

Ajay and Judy advocate the following Priorities:

Public Safety : Advocating for community policing, crime prevention strategies and neighbourhood watch programs.

: Advocating for community policing, crime prevention strategies and neighbourhood watch programs. Drug addiction: Propose innovative solutions to combat teenagers drug addiction.

Propose innovative solutions to combat teenagers drug addiction. Social Care: we will work to ensure sustainable development in providing support for the elderly

we will work to ensure sustainable development in providing support for the elderly Economic Development : Advocating for local businesses for grants and training programs. Campaign for local business rates to be in line with inflation.

: Advocating for local businesses for grants and training programs. Campaign for local business rates to be in line with inflation. Ensuring affordable Parking: Advocate for a multi storey car parking for Haywards Heath with affordable charges, and campaign to bring back free parking on Sundays and Public holidays.

We envisage a thriving community where all voices are heard, and opportunities are accessible to everyone. We will campaign for improved education, better healthcare, infrastructure development and affordable parking facilities. We aim to create a transparent, responsive local government that prioritises the well-being of its residents.

Together, we can build a better future for the Bentswood & Heath East community. Your support will help turn these goals into reality. Support Ajay and Judy and be part of the change!