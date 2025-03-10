Political opinion: Labour celebrates International Women’s Day at The Cross in Chichester

… by asking women of Chichester how they would like to see our councils better supporting women and girls locally?

Saturday (8.3.25) at midday, Chichester Labour Party Women’s Group were at The Cross in Chichester to celebrate International Women’s Day. The sunny Saturday weather and music from a busking violinist added to the celebratory atmosphere, with several people posing for selfies in front of Labour’s stand decked out in IWD colours of purple, green and white.

There may be no elections this year but Chichester Labour are keen to build community engagement. On Saturday they were listening to residents’ views about what the local councils could be doing to better support women and girls locally. Residents raised a range of concerns around women’s health, women’s safety, misogyny in schools, opportunities for women, lack of political education and equal pay, and Chichester Labour will be analysing the concerns and writing to the council and other relevant organisations with their findings.

Heather Smith, Chichester Labour’s Women’s Officer said: “We had some wonderful and honest conversations with local women, particularly young women. While some had pragmatic requests to bring back SureStart and provide better lighting in car parks, others felt very hurt by misogynistic behaviour they had experienced at school. And this was very hard to hear, particularly when the UK compares favourably to other countries on women’s rights. It’s interesting to reflect what Madge Turner, Chichester’s own suffragette, might think? I think she would find much to celebrate on International Women’s Day 2025, but equally, she too would recognise how much more work we need to do to achieve gender equality.”