Political opinion: Lammy backs “vital” Lib Dem call to seize frozen Russian assets
The statement from the Foreign Secretary came within minutes of the Prime Minister's announcement of his decision to increase defence spending to 2.5% GDP by 2027.
Commenting on the Foreign Secretary's commitment, Alison Bennett said:
"I’m incredibly pleased that the Foreign Secretary has backed the Liberal Democrats’ long-held call to seize frozen Russian assets and funnel them towards support for Ukraine.
"As Trump and Putin prepare to carve up Ukraine in a shoddy deal, it’s vital that we continue to provide Kyiv with the support it needs to resist Russia and negotiate from a position of strength. These assets would do just that.
"Starmer should now confirm that the Government will push ahead with this in support of our Ukrainian allies.”