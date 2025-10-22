Political opinion: Lib Dem MP Alison Bennett slams government for “tone deaf” refusal to reverse family farm tax

Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, has criticised the Government for refusing to listen to farmers, following reports that the Chancellor does not plan to amend or repeal the damaging Family Farm Tax in next month’s Budget.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison has been working with local farmers, the NFU and CLA in their campaign to reverse this tax since it was first proposed last year. Despite being warned that their policy could lead to a lost generation of farmers, the government has not budged.

Family farms have long been protected by reliefs on Inheritance Tax. Last October, the government’s announcement that they were going to cut this back was devastating for farmers across Mid Sussex – many of whom inherited their farm from their parents and hope to one day pass it on to their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, given that farming is a business where assets are high in value, but incomes are often modest, this new tax will now make this impossible for many. Too often farmers do not have the cash reserves to cover large tax bills when passing their farms down to the next generation, threatening both their livelihoods and the long-term sustainability of British agriculture.

The government are refusing to listen to farmers, and appear determined to continue with the irresponsible family farm tax.

Following these reports about the budget, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, said:

“I am disappointed that the government are deciding to stand by their tone-deaf decision on the family farm tax. This is devastating for British farmers in Mid Sussex, who are the backbone of our rural community and put food on our tables.

“The government is foolish to continue with this tax that is causing immense damage to farmers, food production and environmental stewardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chancellor is missing an opportunity to use the Budget to back British farmers after a year in which Labour have destroyed the trust of rural communities. I and the Liberal Democrats are determined to continue to fight the Family Farm Tax.”