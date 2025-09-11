Political opinion: Lib Dem MP Alison Bennett warns NHS league tables create a worrying picture for Sussex patients

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, has responded to the Government’s new hospitals league table, saying it creates a worrying picture for Sussex with two of the Trusts in the area performing poorly.

Two NHS trusts serving Sussex have ranked near the bottom in a recent national performance comparison, sparking concern from local MP Alison Bennett.

The tables, which assess all NHS trusts in England, placed University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust at 117th out of 134, while Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust came in 59th out of 61.

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, called the figures "alarming" and said they highlight a troubling disparity in healthcare quality across the country.

“These statistics are alarming for people across Mid Sussex. They show wide variation across England with our Sussex services being ranked amongst the worst,” she said.

“I know that people working in the NHS are doing their best every day to help patients, but unless they’re given the tools and funding they need, hard work and goodwill just isn’t enough, and we’ll keep seeing hospitals struggle and patients suffer.”

Alison also stressed the importance of restoring public confidence in local healthcare services: “Whether it’s from A&E wait times to maternity services, I am determined that everyone in Sussex has confidence that when they need help, we have an NHS that is there for them.”

The MP has called for urgent action to address the issues and ensure local trusts have the support they need to improve care.