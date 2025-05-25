Political opinion: Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex calls on Government to support Mid Sussex microbreweries

Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, has praised the role of microbreweries in Mid Sussex during a Treasury Questions session in the House of Commons, calling for further government support for the industry.

Speaking in Parliament, Alison Bennett MP highlighted three standout local businesses — The Hop Tub in Hurstpierpoint, The Hop Sun in Haywards Heath, and The Brickworks in Burgess Hill — as examples of the innovation and community value brought by microbreweries to the local night-time economy.

During the session, Alison Bennett MP asked the Treasury Minister:

“The Hop Tub in Hurstpierpoint, The Hop Sun in Haywards Heath, and The Brickworks in Burgess Hill, are three fantastic microbreweries serving constituents in Mid Sussex. Given the pressures of national insurance and the challenges of business rates, what is the Treasury doing to support these innovative businesses?”

In response, the Minister outlined current and future plans to back small businesses, including microbreweries, through tax relief and rate support schemes.

These taprooms and microbreweries have contributed significantly to the night-time economy in Mid Sussex, offering an attractive place to enjoy locally brewed drinks and eat food provided by many local business pop-ups.

The Brickworks Taproom in Burgess Hill, for example, is home to the North Garden Brewery. Hidden away in the Victoria Business Park, they sell craft beer brewed in Burgess Hill and also operate as a coffee shop during the day. It is fast becoming a popular community hub, hosting regular events such as open mic nights, quizzes, and games nights.

The Hop Tub in Hurstpierpoint provides an ‘arms wide open’ style of hospitality, with their taproom and kitchen, even cooking roast dinners on Sunday.

In Haywards Heath, The Hop Sun, powered by Heathen Brewers and situated in their very own brewery, provide a similar service to local residents. It also hosts a selection of engaging and popular events.

Commenting after the exchange, Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex reflected:

“Local businesses have been faced with a series of challenges over the last few months, due to employer NI increases and business rates, making it different for many to make ends meet.

“Our local microbreweries not only contribute to the economy, but also to the vibrancy and character of our towns and villages. It’s vital that we support them to thrive, especially during challenging times.”