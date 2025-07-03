Political opinion: Lib Dem MP Jess Brown-Fuller vows to keep fighting for Chichester

One year ago, the Liberal Democrats made history in Chichester, winning a seat which had been Conservative for 100 years. Since then, Jess Brown-Fuller has been standing up for the community and delivering on key campaign pledges, holding water companies and housing developers to account whilst fighting to improve health services throughout the constituency.

Jess has visited 200 local charities, schools and businesses since being elected, and has dealt with over 7,000 cases for constituents. She has held regular surgeries and raised issues from those meetings with the Government. In total, Jess has spoken in Parliament 148 times and submitted over 100 written questions.

Jess has responded to issues raised by constituents by hosting a roundtable with local charities to support their fundraising efforts and organising an online event to discuss the recent Assisted Dying vote with residents. At the same time, Jess has responded to thousands of casework queries on major policy issues, as well as helping individuals with personal matters where her support can make a real difference.

Following the election, Jess was named the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Hospitals and Primary Care, and she also chairs a number of APPGs, including Infant Feeding and Performing Arts Education and Training.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP

Jess Brown-Fuller MP said,

“I was so honoured and humbled when, one year ago today, voters put their faith in me to be their local champion. I have worked tirelessly to repay that trust.

Since the election, I have fought to be the strong voice in Parliament that our community deserves. From day one, I have focused on the issues people have told me they care about most: fixing our local health services, tackling the cost-of-living crisis, and cleaning up our waterways.

I am immensely proud to hold the position that I do and will never take it for granted. I will continue to put the issues in Chichester first and work for everyone in the constituency.”