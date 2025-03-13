Political opinion: Lib Dem MP John Milne looks for protection against hikes in bills by Southern Water

Horsham MP John Milne has pressed Southern Water to take urgent action to mitigate rising water bills for his constituents. In a meeting with a Sussex County Representative from Southern Water, Mr Milne proposed key measures that would help protect vulnerable residents and ensure fairness in billing.

On Wednesday, 12 March, John Milne MP held a meeting with a Sussex County Representative for Southern Water to discuss the rise in water bills for Horsham constituents. This follows a recent announcement from Southern Water that customers will see bills increase by £224 this April, a 47 per cent rise. Mr Milne has said that the meeting provided an opportunity to push for ‘much needed change’ to ‘ease the burden’ on local residents.

John Milne MP said: "One way or another, it’s clear our bills are heading upwards, but that doesn't mean we can't push for fairer solutions and inventive steps to ease the burden on Horsham households already struggling with the cost of living.”

“In my recent meeting with Southern Water, I pushed for a major campaign promoting flow constrictors, which reduce home water usage and lower bills. Better still, if Southern Water would agree to help subsidise their installation, it would be a huge help for under-stress households.”

“I am seeking clarification from Southern Water on how exactly their proposed funds will be distributed and what the ultimate impact will be on household bills. I would like to see better support, for example, through community grants for Horsham to support local assets and groups, particularly those needing help with energy and water bills. In our meeting, Southern Water were clear about extending their hardship fund to help more low income households in Horsham. My office has contacted the local council to see if they and Southern Water can work together to identify households that need support with bills.”

“Southern Water hold quarterly stakeholder updates for councils and MPs and have in the past held events to engage consumers and residents. In our meeting we discussed holding a ‘water surgery’ in Horsham to engage directly with residents further. This would allow Southern Water to outline where residents can expect to see improvements and provide greater opportunity for community feedback.

Following the meeting, Southern Water has committed to returning with further details on these issues, including precise figures on future billing structures and additional support measures for low-income residents. They have also assured me they will investigate a range of issues raised by constituents for which I am grateful.”