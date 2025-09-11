Political opinion: Lib Dem MP John Milne on a mission to protect pensioners

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, is playing a leading role in scrutinising the government's Pension Schemes Bill as a member of its Bill Committee. Working alongside Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions spokesperson Steve Darling, Mr Milne is pushing for key amendments to ensure the pensions system works for everyone and delivers stability in retirement.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has tabled a series of crucial amendments that address key areas of unfairness in the current pensions system, including expanding access to professional pension advice, addressing historic inequities for pre-1997 pension schemes, and reforming fiduciary duties to prioritise savers' interests. These changes would ensure that the pension system works better for industry and for ordinary pension savers.

The shift to defined contribution pensions has placed greater responsibility on individuals to make complex retirement decisions. John Milne MP aims to address this by pushing for new rights to free, impartial pensions advice at key life stages. The amendment would allow a portion of scheme surpluses to fund such advice, reducing the financial barrier that prevents many from getting professional guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrats are also pushing for targeted advice for vulnerable groups who are more likely to be impacted by pensioner poverty. With UK pensioner poverty set to rise to 23% by 2040, certain at-risk groups, including women and people of colour, are more likely to face barriers. Recent data shows women retire with £5,000 less per year than men on average.

John Milne MP sitting in the committee rooms in Parliament.

Addressing gender pension disparity is a long-standing commitment from the Liberal Democrats, particularly in the context of the WASPI women campaign. The party pushed amendments to the Bill to address pension fairness related to WASPI women, but they were ruled “out of the Bill’s scope” by the government.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne said:

“Many under-saving groups lack affordable access to pension advice, which limits their ability to plan effectively for retirement. With the private rental market for pensioners expected to skyrocket and limited social housing available, we don't want to see more pensioners in poverty without adequate housing. This targeted pension advice amendment aims to ensure the bill supports all savers fairly, regardless of their gender or background.”

The Horsham MP has also put forward amendments to tackle long-standing unfairness affecting members of pre-1997 pension schemes who currently miss out on inflation protection. This would allow schemes to offer discretionary indexation where funding permits, and with proper regulatory oversight.

John Milne MP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are thousands of people locked into pre-1997 pension schemes who watch their retirement income erode through inflation year after year, while surpluses sit unused in their schemes. Our amendments would allow discretionary indexation where schemes can afford it and require trustees to truly act independently of their sponsoring companies.”

Beyond these measures, the Liberal Democrats are calling for broader reforms to fiduciary duty to ensure pension scheme decisions consistently prioritise members' interests over those of sponsoring employers. This includes requiring member consultation before surpluses are released to employers and linking surplus distributions to improved outcomes for savers.

John Milne MP added:

“The current system too often prioritises big institutions over everyday savers. We're looking to change that, and push for a pensions system that works for people, not against them.”