Political opinion: Lib Dem MP John Milne raises serious concerns over government’s proposed disability benefit changes
John Milne MP, has criticised the government’s reported plans to change PIP and incapacity benefits, stating that they are ‘an attack on some of the most vulnerable people in our society’.
The government’s plans include tightening eligibility for PIP and reducing access to incapacity benefits, moves that disability rights groups have warned will increase poverty, limit access to essential care, and worsen mental health struggles for those affected.
John Milne MP said: “For many disabled people, PIP is the difference between living independently and struggling to afford basic needs. Slashing these benefits without providing adequate alternatives is cruel and irresponsible.”
“It is important to bring the welfare bill down and support more people into work. However, you don’t do this by cutting support for disabled people, some of whom might never be able to work, while others rely on PIP just so they can continue to work. These actions hinder the potential for people with a disability to reach employment and actively work against the goal of supporting it.”
“The government must provide long-term sustainable support for people with disabilities by reforming social care as well as investing in mental health services and preventative health measures, not by cutting vital support for vulnerable people.”