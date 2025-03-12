Political opinion: Lib Dem MP John Milne slams government’s closure of farming scheme as “another betrayal”

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, has strongly criticised the government’s decision to close the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, warning that it is ‘another betrayal’ to farmers and rural communities.

The SFI scheme was designed to support farmers in delivering environmental benefits, such as improving soil health, enhancing biodiversity, and reducing water pollution. However, the sudden closure of the scheme, without a clear alternative in place, has left farmers uncertain about their future.

John Milne MP said: “The government’s reckless decision to shut down the SFI scheme is yet another betrayal of farmers who are already struggling with the pause in capital grants schemes. This move will hit smaller farms the hardest, particularly hill farmers and those earning below the minimum wage, who rely on these payments to continue their essential environmental work.”

“This is not just about the environment; it is about fairness. Farmers were assured support for sustainable farming, and instead, they are being met with broken promises and financial insecurity. Labour is compounding the damage done by the Conservatives, who left a farming budget underspent by hundreds of millions.”

John Milne MP questioning the Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on the decision in Parliament.

“I am calling for an urgent reversal of this decision to protect farmers and an additional £1 billion per year in support for farming. The government must be more transparent about the impact that cutting this scheme will have on farmers and where the money allocated for farming is actually going. I will continue fighting for better support for Horsham’s farmers and the funding they need to thrive.”

The decision to close the SFI scheme follows other cuts to rural funding, including a reduction in the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) and the halting of the Capital Grants scheme. These cuts have sparked outrage among farming organisations, with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) calling the move “another shattering blow to English farms.”