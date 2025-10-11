Political opinion: Lib Dem Sarah Hale wins Newhaven by-election by a landslide!

Sarah Hale was successful in winning the Newhaven South Ward at Newhaven Town Council with a remarkable 61% of the votes cast. Reform finished a distant second on 30% with the Greens and Labour third and fourth, and no Conservative candidate.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat MP for the Lewes constituency, said: “I know Sarah will work exceptionally hard to keep building on the progress we are making in Newhaven.

“There is so much to be excited about in our town and I am proud that we ran a positive, upbeat campaign in contrast to the negativity and disinformation from Reform.

“This year we have defeated Reform twice in Newhaven as well as in Seaford. Hopefully they'll take the hint that their divisive politics is not wanted in our community.”

James MacCleary MP with ne Cllr Sarah Hale

Sarah Hale, new Town Councillor for Newhaven South said: “It’s a privilege to be elected to Newhaven Town Council, as I promised throughout my campaign - I will work as hard as I can to achieve what matters to the people of Newhaven. Thank you to everyone in Newhaven for putting your trust in me.

I look forward to getting started.”

The full result is here:

Liberal Democrats 787

Green Party 65

Labour Party 39

Reform Party 391

