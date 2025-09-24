Political opinion: Lib Dems have ‘blueprint to transform healthcare’ says Horsham MP

Speaking at the Liberal Democrats' Autumn Conference, John Milne, MP for Horsham, has backed the party’s comprehensive strategy to eliminate corridor care and resolve the deepening NHS emergency care crisis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious policy package promises GP appointments within seven days, with urgent consultations available within 24 hours, removing the desperation that forces patients towards already overwhelmed A&E departments.

The plan includes a significant £50 million annual investment to reopen ambulance stations, launch a new recruitment drive for community first responders, and cut dangerous delays in response times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement follows alarming new statistics showing that last year witnessed an unprecedented 518,000 trolley waits exceeding 12 hours in A&E departments nationwide.

Horsham MP, John Milne at the Liberal Democrat Autumn Conference in Bournemouth.

Only 73% of patients were treated within four hours, far below the 95% target. Ambulance delays and emergency department diverts also hit record highs last winter.

These long delays can have deadly consequences. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that 16,600 deaths in 2024 were linked to excessive waits in A&E.

Analysis of NHS figures shows A&E attendances in hospitals used by Horsham constituents were 30,735 in June and July, NHS figures reveal, up from 13,999 a decade ago. The Horsham MP has warned the problem will only worsen as winter pressures mount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, said: “Residents throughout Horsham and the surrounding areas are being failed when they need healthcare most urgently. Patients endure hours confined to hospital corridors, awaiting ambulances, and our dedicated NHS staff face unbearable working conditions.”

“The Liberal Democrats have a comprehensive blueprint to transform healthcare and address the social care crisis. Our commitments will guarantee GP access within seven days, with urgent cases seen within 24 hours, preventing the desperate rush to A&E.”

“Our plan would ensure high-quality health and social care for every constituent who needs it, something I am committed to pushing for in Horsham.”