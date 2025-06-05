Political opinion: Lib Dems say cleaning up water industry will “take more than a hose down” as Southern Water pumps 10.4 hours of sewage

Liberal Democrat MP, Alison Bennett, is urging the Government to finally scrap Ofwat and replace it with a new regulator with the power to hold polluting water companies accountable.

This comes after an interim report from Sir Jon Cuncliffe’s Water Commission was released this week arguing that the water industry needs a “fundamental reset”. The full report is expected ‘later this summer’.

Latest figures from the Government show that last year, Southern Water dumped 10.4 hours worth of sewage into waterways, according to new data published today.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the government to replace Ofwat with a new regulator, a Clean Water Authority, with proper enforcement powers to hold water companies to account and put a stop to the sewage scandal.

Alison visits Southern Water, with Lib Dem colleague Jess Brown-Fuller

Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, said: “Fixing the water industry will require far more than superficial measures. Ofwat has not fulfilled its regulatory role effectively, and it’s time for the Commission to acknowledge this openly." She believes that “this report clearly shows that water companies have been able to pollute and turn a profit with little accountability – and it is consumers in Mid Sussex who are paying the price. At the centre of the sewage crisis is a regulatory system that has not worked as it should."

Alison and the Liberal Democrats continue to push for stronger oversight of a water industry that is profiting while environmental and public health standards suffer.