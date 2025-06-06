Political opinion: Liberal Democrat Sam Raby elected in St. Leonard’s Forest County by-election

Horsham Liberal Democrats Sam Raby has been elected as the new West Sussex County Councillor (WSCC) for the St. Leonard’s Forest Division.

Sam gained the seat for the Liberal Democrats with 644 votes, 32.5% of the 1985 ballots cast in the Thursday, 05 June 2025 by-election. The by-election was called after former Conservative Councillor, Katie Nagel, resigned.

The full results were:

Liberal Democrats (Sam Raby): 644 votes (32.5%, +2%)

Reform UK: 584 votes (29.5%, NEW)

Conservatives: 401 votes (20.2%, -34.3%)

Green: 259 votes (13.1%, NEW)

Labour: 94 votes (4.7%, -10.5%)

Sam, who lives locally and previously stood for the division in 2021, campaigned to keep council tax low, tackle dangerous speeding, and protect local green spaces.

Newly elected WSCC Cllr Sam Raby said:

“I am incredibly honoured to have been elected as the new County Councillor for St. Leonard’s Forest, and I want to thank everyone who voted, either by post, or by braving the rain on Thursday.

“I look forward to not only representing my home where I live with my family, but also fighting for better services for all West Sussex residents.”

“Over the past few months I’ve knocked on over 1,000 doors and spoken to hundreds of residents, who wanted a Councillor that works hard all year round for them - and that’s exactly what I’ll do.

“I will also bring my experience of delivering better as a Horsham District Councillor to holding the Conservatives to account at County Hall, and to see that the County Council delivers better for you too.”

This is the third by-election win for Horsham Liberal democrats in as many months, following the election of Cllr Hannah Butler to Horsham District Council in April, and Cllr Louise Potter to WSCC in May.

John Milne MP, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Horsham, added:

“Cllr Sam Raby’s win is another fantastic result for both Horsham Liberal Democrats and residents alike, as they gain another dedicated local champion at County Hall.

“This by-election result shows that voters across West Sussex want to see change, and that it was wrong of both the County Conservative Leadership and the Labour government to deny democracy and cancel May’s elections.

“The Conservative leadership in WSCC will now stagger on for another 3 years with no need to ever face the electorate again.

“Meanwhile, I’m certain that Sam will make an excellent County Councillor, as he has a record of action already showing just how much he cares about improving the lives of residents across our communities.”