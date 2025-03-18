Political opinion: Michael Wang to stand as Liberal Democrat candidate for Westbourne and Poets' Corner byelection
Michael is a champion for the local community. He believes that the council desperately needs a strong and competent voice, independent of Labour-Green in-fighting, who takes residents’ views and issues seriously. He will also bring much-needed diversity to the council chamber.
Michael says, “We live in an amazing city, one that is creative and vibrant, one that ought to be world-class. But our residents feel neglected by a council who consistently underdelivers, from housing, to bins, to education. To top it off, the cost of living being increased by a giant ‘vertical pier’ feels like a further kick in the teeth. If elected, I'm determined to get in the chamber, roll up my sleeves and provide some real scrutiny and accountability to the Labour-Green back-and-forth that's failing our city.”