Political opinion: Michael Wang to stand as Liberal Democrat candidate for Westbourne and Poets' Corner byelection

The Liberal Democrats have selected Michael Wang to be their candidate for the upcoming by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner. Michael is an immigration law practitioner who is proud to call Brighton and Hove home. He stood as the Lib Dem candidate for Hove and Portslade in the last General Election.

Michael is a champion for the local community. He believes that the council desperately needs a strong and competent voice, independent of Labour-Green in-fighting, who takes residents’ views and issues seriously. He will also bring much-needed diversity to the council chamber.

Michael says, “We live in an amazing city, one that is creative and vibrant, one that ought to be world-class. But our residents feel neglected by a council who consistently underdelivers, from housing, to bins, to education. To top it off, the cost of living being increased by a giant ‘vertical pier’ feels like a further kick in the teeth. If elected, I'm determined to get in the chamber, roll up my sleeves and provide some real scrutiny and accountability to the Labour-Green back-and-forth that's failing our city.”

In his spare time Michael plays the piano and serves as a trustee for Brighton and Hove Citizens Advice.