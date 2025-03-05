Political opinion: Mid Sussex and Horsham Lib Dem MPs slam rail fare “slap in the face” and call for rail fares to be frozen as prices rise

Lib Dem MPs for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, and Horsham, John Milne, have urged for rail fares to be frozen after they rose by 4.6% this weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost of a season ticket has risen to well over £5000 a year from Mid Sussex to London terminals, and the same goes for Horsham.

It follows ticket price rises of 3.8% in 2022, 5.9% in 2023, and 4.9% in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, said “passengers looking to get around affordably, choosing a greener option than driving, are being hammered by rising ticket prices, whilst our railways are simply not working."

Alison Bennett MP at Haywards Heath Railway Station

She went on to say that "Years of Conservative neglect and mismanagement have forced rail users to suffer endless delays as they just try to go about their everyday lives."

Alison also said that she has "constituents whose journeys have been heavily disrupted for years, with train companies saying they’re suffering driver shortages". She also said: "I fail to see how a company incapable of hiring a sufficient workforce for a period of 10 years or more is allowed to operate a commuter line into the capital, let alone increase their prices. We must now freeze fares to stop passengers from having to pay more for a service that is not delivering.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a time when many of my constituents are already struggling with the cost of living, another rail fare hike is simply unacceptable. Horsham has a significant number of daily commuters paying to use our rail services. They are tired of endless delays and cancellations whilst paying over the odds for a service that is simply not up to scratch.

John Milne, MP for Horsham

Years of Conservative mismanagement have led to a broken system, where passengers are asked to pay premium prices for substandard service. Rail fares must be frozen immediately to stop passengers from being forced to pay more just so they can go about their everyday lives."

The Lib Dem MPs said that people in Sussex should not be paying more for a service that is “simply not working” after years of Conservative Party neglect and mismanagement.