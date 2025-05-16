Political opinion: Mid Sussex Lib Dem MP calls on Government to fix crumbling hospitals after PRH lift crisis

Alison Bennett MP, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, has called on the Government to urgently improve hospital infrastructure, following serious concerns about the reliability of essential facilities at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Haywards Heath.

Over the weekend, the PRH was left with just one fully functioning lift in the main part of the hospital, placing immense pressure on staff and potentially compromising patient care. The hospital, which normally relies on four patient lifts to transfer patients—including those in critical care and neonatal units—had been operating with only two lifts for several weeks. The situation became critical when one of the remaining lifts broke down, leaving just a single lift in service.

Medical staff at PRH reported that, had the final lift failed, the hospital would have been forced to rely on a distant service lift, primarily used for laundry and catering. This would have significantly disrupted hospital operations and posed a serious risk to patient safety.

Alison Bennett MP raised the issue directly with the Chief Executive of the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust and has since welcomed news that three of the four patient lifts are now operational. However, she warned that urgent action is still needed to ensure future reliability and proper contingency planning.

“It was very concerning to learn that the PRH reached crisis point over the weekend, with only one functioning lift in the main body of the hospital,” commented Alison Bennett MP.

“When people here in Mid Sussex go to hospital, the only thing they should be worrying about is getting better. It’s shocking that patients and staff alike are being let down by unsafe and crumbling infrastructure. Our hardworking NHS staff are doing their best under incredible pressure, but they cannot be expected to deliver excellent care in failing buildings.”

MP for Mid Sussex Alison Bennett highlighted this situation as a key reason why the Liberal Democrats recently brought forward a motion in Parliament to establish a Crumbling Hospitals Taskforce—a proposal aimed at tackling failing infrastructure across the NHS. The motion also sought to reverse Government delays to 18 of the 40 projects promised under the New Hospital Programme.

“Disappointingly, this vital motion was voted down by both Labour and Conservative MPs,” she added. “But my Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will continue to fight for real investment in our NHS and to ensure our hospitals are safe, modern, and fit for purpose.”

Alison Bennett and the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to prioritise long-overdue upgrades to NHS buildings and bring forward delayed infrastructure projects, so that staff