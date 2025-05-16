Political opinion: Mid Sussex Lib Dem MP warns bus fare hike could hit rural communities hard

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett has called on the Labour Government to protect the bus fare cap. This comes after reports that the Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has refused to commit to retaining the cap.

Bus users across Mid Sussex could soon face higher fares after reports emerged that Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has refused to confirm whether the £3 cap on single bus tickets will remain in place.

The fare cap, which was raised from £2 to £3 in January, had already drawn criticism from the Liberal Democrats, who described the increase as “effectively being a bus tax.” Now, concerns are growing that the cap may be scrapped altogether, prompting fresh warnings from local representatives.

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, is calling on the government to protect the fare cap, warning that the impact on rural communities, particularly the elderly, students, and non-drivers, could be “catastrophic.”

Alison Bennett MP at a bus stop in Burgess Hill

“Bus routes are absolutely vital for so many people across Mid Sussex,” said Alison. “This Government’s decision to hike the bus fare cap has already hurt so many people.”

She cited the example of a local teenager, sixteen-year-old Thomas, who pays £1.80 each way to travel to school. “£18 a week is a lot for many families to find,” Alison said. “Should the government not protect the bus fare cap, things could get worse for families like Thomas’s.”

Alison also pointed to the environmental and economic importance of public transport, particularly in rural areas where alternatives are limited. “Travelling by bus is one of the most sustainable forms of transport and offers a vital lifeline,” she said. “The Government needs to change course and boost struggling local economies by investing in bus routes.”

The Department for Transport has not yet issued a formal statement on the future of the £3 fare cap.