Political opinion: Mid Sussex MP says Gatwick second runway plan "disastrous" for communities

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, has spoken out against the decision by Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, to expand Gatwick Airport. Alison says that a fully-functioning second runway would bring severe environmental, health, and social consequences for communities across the South East.

The £2.2bn project involves bringing the Northern Runway, currently only used in emergencies, into regular use, as well as other developments, including extending the size of terminals. x8g3qyt

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the plans would create "thousands of jobs and billions in investment".

The group Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) said it will seek a judicial review.

Alison has said that “residents across the South East are very worried about the impact that additional noise will have on their wellbeing and everyday lives,” saying "expanding Gatwick would be disastrous for our environment, our health and our communities.”

Alison criticised the Government for what she describes as a failure to properly consider public feedback. "It’s disappointing that the Government hasn’t listened to those concerns," Alison said. "And I’m afraid the idea that just getting more flights in and out of Gatwick will inevitably be a big boost to the economy is a fantasy."