Political opinion: Mid Sussex MP Urges the Government to support “invaluable” local hospitality sector as key policy motion passes

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, has called on the Government to take urgent action to support local hospitality businesses, warning that many are at risk of closure without stronger backing.

Her comments follow the passing of a key policy motion - Backing Hospitality for Growth and Jobs- at the Liberal Democrat party conference in Bournemouth, which urges ministers to offer more targeted support to the sector. The motion highlights the vital role pubs, restaurants, and cafes play in local economies and communities, and sets out proposals to ease financial pressures on small and medium-sized hospitality businesses.

Ms Bennett said she has heard first-hand from local business owners in Mid Sussex who are struggling to manage amid rising costs and punishing government policies.

Among them is Rushfields in Poynings who have a plant centre, farm shop and cafe. Their Employer National Insurance bill has gone up by £24,000 this year as a result of Labour’s jobs tax. Meanwhile, The Hop Sun, a microbrewery in Haywards Heath, spoke of the difficulties posed by high costs and financial pressures, which often makes competition with larger, national pub chains difficult. These challenges threaten the future of what many see as an enjoyable community space.

These businesses are not alone. As Ms Bennett said. “For years now, the hospitality sector has been under enormous pressure as a result of factors like the pandemic, soaring energy costs, and a broken business rates system. The government’s National Insurance hike did nothing but add to the strain that these businesses have been feeling over the last few years. “

The new Liberal Democrat policy motion calls for small hospitality businesses to be exempt from the recent employers’ National Insurance increase. It also proposes a consultation on creating a new, lower band for employer National Insurance contributions (ranging from £5,000 to £9,100), to reduce the cost of hiring part-time staff.

Ms Bennett praised the policy, saying it provides a sensible and fair route to help local businesses thrive.

“Pubs, restaurants and cafes make invaluable social and cultural contributions to our area and are absolutely vital for Mid Sussex,” she said.

“Whether it’s afternoon tea at Rushfields, or a Sussex-brewed pint from The Hop Sun in Haywards Heath, these businesses offer more than just food and drink, they often provide community.

“But innovation and a desire to contribute to local life are being punished by a government that appears intent on dampening prosperity. The government has to recognise the importance of this sector, not just for our economy, but also for community life.”