Political opinion: Mims Davies MP in Chailey at The Five Bells discussing the importance of local pubs and the challenges they face

Mims Davies MP of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was thrilled to be in Chailey at The Five Bells.

On my first day of Recess it was important for me to meet with Tom Stovold, who owns a number of businesses in our constituency and beyond. We met at his pub in Chailey, The Five Bells, talking about the importance of local pubs and the challenging times currently being faced in hospitality. I am a strong supporter of our local pubs as you'll know if you've been following my work, and it's essential they get the support they need to keep going and thriving. We also discussed why small builders need to partner the mix to help create suitable small housing sites, especially social housing so the site and homes fit with our local communities. If you can, please do go out and support our local pubs, they're so important to the community, bringing us all together, and need our help now more than ever.