Political opinion: Mims Davies MP in Chailey at The Five Bells discussing the importance of local pubs and the challenges they face
Mims is a staunch supporter of our local pubs as they bring the community together, help our local economy and offer local residents jobs - to name a few.
Recently in Parliament was a Beer Bottle event supporting the beer and pub sector which Mims was pleased to attend and has also warned 370 pubs in East Sussex are under threat from Labour’s war on pubs and self-granted powers to ban smoking in pub beer gardens and outside pubs:
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/political-opinion-mims-davies-mp-joins-beer-bottle-event-in-parliament-supporting-the-beer-and-pub-sector-5058438?r=3273
Mims was also in Ashurst Wood at The Maypole Inn as part of the 'Save Our Local' pub Campaign speaking to local residents, staff, and owners on the issues the sector currently faces.
Mims also released a statement at the end of 2024 on support for our pubs. With continued rising costs, tax hikes, and wage increases, our beloved local pubs are being pushed to the brink as closures hit record highs.
Mims Davies MP said:
On my first day of Recess it was important for me to meet with Tom Stovold, who owns a number of businesses in our constituency and beyond. We met at his pub in Chailey, The Five Bells, talking about the importance of local pubs and the challenging times currently being faced in hospitality. I am a strong supporter of our local pubs as you'll know if you've been following my work, and it's essential they get the support they need to keep going and thriving. We also discussed why small builders need to partner the mix to help create suitable small housing sites, especially social housing so the site and homes fit with our local communities. If you can, please do go out and support our local pubs, they're so important to the community, bringing us all together, and need our help now more than ever.