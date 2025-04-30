Political opinion: Mims Davies MP in Westminster discussing Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue with Susan Fleet MBE ahead of VE Day

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, in Westminster discussing Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue with Susan Fleet MBE ahead of VE Day

It was an absolute pleasure to be joined by Susan Fleet MBE in Westminster today ahead of the 80th Anniversary of VE Day discussing the fundraising efforts for Dame Vera Lynn's Memorial Statue. Susan was a close friend of Dame Vera Lynn and worked with her for years and is now raising money for the beautiful memorial statue for the 'Forces Sweetheart'. We're 5 years on from her death and if you can help in any way to get the donations over the line for the final push in time for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, please do donate here - https://www.justgiving.com/cam.../dameveralynnmemorialstatue We also have the brilliant Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity right here in my constituency in Chailey who work to support children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments - https://dvlcc.org.uk/ I was extremely honoured to be gifted one of Dame Vera Lynn's stunning dresses which I'm wearing in the video - thank you so much, rest assured it will be treasured and adored.