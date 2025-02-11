Political opinion: Mims Davies MP joins farmers in Parliament Square to protest against inheritance tax

Mims Davies MP was pleased to join farmers in Parliament Square for their protest yesterday

Mims Davies MP was pleased to join farmers today in Parliament Square against inheritance tax

Parliament Square was gridlocked with farmers and their tractors from all over the land, coming together, to protest Labour's new inheritance tax.

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20%.

Mims Davies MP and colleagues joining the farmers protect in Parliament Square

Farmers joined together again alongside Mims Davies MP and her colleagues, protesting the new tax and ensuring their voices are heard as this isn't their first protest outside Parliament.

Mims could also be seen supporting farmers multiple times in November:

Mims Davies MP, SoS for Wales, joins Farmers in Protest outside Westminster | Mims Davies

Mims Davies MP marches with farmers and colleagues against Labour's Budget of Broken Promises | Mims Davies

Mims Davies MP joining the farmers' protect

Mims said: "Yesterday I joined farmers from up and down the land who are hacked off about what's happening to their livelihoods and their businesses.

"As you can see in my video, Parliament square was absolutely blocked off and full of farmers and their tractors ensuring their voices are heard.

"This is a way of life, a commitment to the area we can’t ever take for granted and vital for all our food security.

"Farmers are here again to make their point that:

"We need our food. We need our food security. We need our farmers. They need a fair deal from this Labour government.

I will continue to stand with them."