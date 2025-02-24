Political opinion: Mims Davies MP joins The Maypole in Ashurst Wood as part of 'Save Our Local' pub campaign

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages joins regulars at The Maypole in Ashurst Wood

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims was thrilled to be joined by local Councillor John Belsey and landlady Sarah, as well as many of the villagers who back this brilliant, local village pub.

Labour’s pub tax hike will force landlords to raise prices or shut their doors for good:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£1,000s extra in business rates per pub

£800 extra per worker in National Insurance

Higher pint prices for everyone

Landlords forced to police conversations that could offend

Making pubs no go zones for smokers

The Maypole

Speaking to local residents, Mims said pubs are the heart of our communities here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages and it’s vital we stand up for them as they struggle under Labour’s damaging policies.

From the punishing business rate hikes that will cost pubs thousands of pounds extra a year, to the nanny-state garden smoking bans that threaten to drive away customers, Labour’s hostility towards pubs and small businesses is clear.

Mims Davies MP said: "Do you have a favourite local? Let me know!

"I was thrilled to be in Ashurst Wood at The Maypole for Thirsty Thursdays - buy 2 large glasses of wine, get the rest free!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You may have seen the campaign 'Save Our Local' because as we know, it's challenging times out there when it comes to hospitality and Labour's hike of business rates and National Insurance rates has in no way helped - including the challenges getting Guinness.

"If you know me, you know I love working my way all over the constituency and meeting residents in the local pubs. I've already had over 10 'MeetMims' events as the MP for EGU at our brilliant locals and I can't wait to have even more and meet more locals.

"If you can get involved and back this petition, please do so here: https://www.whatlaboursaid.com/save-our-local

"In the meantime, do you have a fantastic local that deserves recognition? Let me know as I'd love to come along, meet the regulars, and promote the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to finish by saying a huge thank you to all our hard working hospitality teams across East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, It's been a tough February and January was even tougher. But we are here, and we're going to get out and support you all."

#SaveOurLocal