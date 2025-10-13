Political opinion: Mims Davies MP meets with Gatwick on jobs, investment and opportunities

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages met with the Gatwick team at CPC25 raising residents concerns

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims Davies MP was pleased to meet with the Gatwick team at the Conservative Party Conference 2025 to discuss local jobs, investment, opportunities for social mobility and transport upgrades to make second runway work - especially discussing the impact on East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.

This meeting was even more pivotal following the approval of Gatwick's 2nd runway which constituents have shared a number of worries, concerns, and questions with Mims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constituents, some of whom are only 5 minutes away from Gatwick have raised concerns about aircraft noise, air pollution, climate change targets, and other environmental issues which Mims has raised on their behalf with the Gatwick team during her meeting.

Mims Davies MP speaking with the Gatwick team on local jobs, Investment and Opportunities

Mims' full statement on the Gatwick Expansion Approval can be found here:

Mims Davies MP said: "Thank you to the Gatwick team for taking the time to talk to me at CPC25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gatwick is a huge topic of conversation to many of my constituents, some of whom live only 5 minutes away from the airport.

"It was useful to meet with the team again and update them on the worries and concerns I've received from residents - especially following the approval of the 2nd runway.