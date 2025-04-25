Political opinion: Mims Davies MP on BBC Politics South East speaking on businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was on BBC Politics South East speaking on businesses' struggles and support needed

At the beginning of the month, Mims vowed to stand by the 900 businesses in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages hit by Labour’s Jobs Tax, and she has continued to do so both in Westminster and locally.

Mims spent Recess meeting businesses all over the constituency including pub owners, Sheffield Park & Garden volunteering, Bluebell Railway discussing, Spithurst Hub in Barcombe, The Lavender Line in Isfield. As well as the Newick Afternoon Club, and farmers in Scaynes Hill and Twyford Farm in in Horsted Keynes.

Businesses have been hit hard by the hike in National Insurance and Jobs Tax increase, we must support them.

Mims Davies MP on BBC Politics South East

Mims Davies MP said:

I was pleased to join BBC Politics South East discussing the difficulties businesses are facing due to Labour's hikes, the Employment Rights bill, how we can better support them, and how I think Labour are handling this with their approach. The impact on the rise of business rates is huge and I've been speaking with small businesses in particular in my constituency on just how much this is affecting them seeing £7000 higher business rates. Thank you to all the hard-working businesses in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages for all they do in supporting the local economy, local jobs, and bringing brilliant produce to our lovely area.