Political opinion: Mims Davies MP Roundup in Parliament
Mims Davies MP's weekly roundup on work taking place in Parliament
- Passing the new pensions special rules
- Theo Clark bringing forward the cross party Birth Trauma Report which Mims attended the event for in support.
- Ending the postcode lottery on Maternity Care
- Farm to Fork Summit with the Prime Minister
- Backing British Farmers across England and Mid Sussex
- Joined the Lloyds Farming reception alongside my colleague Andrew Griffith MP
- Committed to improving cleaner bathing waters and squashing the Lib Dem spin and scaremongering.