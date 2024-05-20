Political opinion: Mims Davies MP Roundup in Parliament

By Mims Davies MPContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 11:38 BST
Mims Davies MP's weekly roundup on work taking place in Parliament
  • Passing the new pensions special rules
  • Theo Clark bringing forward the cross party Birth Trauma Report which Mims attended the event for in support.
  • Ending the postcode lottery on Maternity Care
  • Farm to Fork Summit with the Prime Minister
  • Backing British Farmers across England and Mid Sussex
  • Joined the Lloyds Farming reception alongside my colleague Andrew Griffith MP
  • Committed to improving cleaner bathing waters and squashing the Lib Dem spin and scaremongering.