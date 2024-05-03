Political opinion: Mims Davies MP shares news on M25 Junction 10 Improvement Project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diversionary routes will be in place – however, their advice is, where possible, to avoid travelling in this area.

These improvement works constitute a major regional investment project in the South East.

The project is distinct from others in that it is working over a live six lane motorway, the M25, and over a significant dual-carriageway between London and the south coast, the A3.

Mims Davies.

The project involves the building and/or replacement of eight bridges. Most work on these bridges can be done alongside the live roads but demolition of the existing bridges which are to be replaced involves full closures over weekends.

Recognising the significant impact of planned weekend closures from 10th - 13th May, National Highways are keen to highlight the scale of the works, details of the planned closures, and the likely effects on constituents in Mid Sussex and throughout the South East – including the local and strategic diversion routes in place.

Diversionary routes will be in place as follows:

Clockwise diversion for all but over-height vehicles

Leave the M25 at J8 (Reigate); follow the A217 (for London, Sutton); after 3½ miles turn left onto the A240 (for Epsom, Kingston); after 3 miles, turn right at the Esso roundabout onto the A24 (A240) (for Kingston); continue for 3 miles and at the Tolworth interchange turn left onto the A3 (for Portsmouth, Guildford); continue for 9½ miles to the M25 and re-join the motorway at J10

Anticlockwise diversion for all but over-height vehicles:

Leave the M25 at J10 to join the A3 towards London; after 9½ miles at the Tolworth interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A240 (for Epsom, Reigate); continue for 3 miles to the Esso roundabout and turn left onto the A240 (for Reigate); continue for 3 miles then turn right onto the A217 (for Reigate, M25); after 3½ miles turn left to re-join the motorway at J8.

Mims Davies MP said: "If you're planning on travelling between Friday 10th May 21:00 - Monday 13th May 06:00, it's important you're aware of the closures on the M25 due to works taking place.

“These improvement plans and the improvement project are likely to effect constituents in Mid Sussex and throughout the South East travelling.