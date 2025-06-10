Political opinion: Mims Davies MP speaks on Labour's U-turn on Winter Fuel Payments following the official Opposition's campaign

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages speaks on Labour's U-turn on Winter Fuel Payments following the Official Opposition's Campaign

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages backed the Conservative's campaign telling Keir Starmer to reverse the Winter Fuel cuts and his U-Turn means millions more people will receive the payment this winter – because we forced him to.

Last winter, pensioners suffered in the cold because Labour took away their Winter Fuel Payment, including thousands of vulnerable pensioners here in EGU. But thanks to local people backing this campaign, our neighbours won’t have to choose between eating or turning on their heating this winter.

This result really matters - and not just to pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP

Labour won a massive majority in Parliament just last year, but Keir Starmer still backed down. This shows that the Official Opposition – backed members of the public like you – can stand up against this government.

While the other parties focus on themselves, the Conservative's are working with you, to protect millions of pensioners.

Mims Davies MP said:

Well as always it's been a busy Monday back in Westminster! Last winter, pensioners suffered in the cold because Labour took away their Winter Fuel Payments. Now Keir Starmer has finally admitted what we all knew: he was wrong to cut them. Thanks to local people backing our campaign as the official opposition, many of our neighbours here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages, and the UK won’t have to choose between heating or eating this winter. So please do share this video, check in on your elderly neighbours, family, and friends and ensure they know of this change from the government and apply for pension credit. As the official opposition and Member of Parliament for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, I will continue to stand up for your voices and be your voice in Parliament representing your views.