Political opinion: Mims Davies MP speaks on Safer Phones Bill in the House of Commons
Mims Davies MP has received a large number of concerned emails from both parents and students concerned regarding digital safety and addiction.
Mims took the opportunity in the Chamber to speak up on the Protection of Children (Digital Safety and Data Protection) Bill.
Mims Davies MP said: "I thank the hon. Gentleman for this important Bill and the way in which he is presenting it.
"This week, in the education centre at Michael Hall school, I met A-level students who were very concerned about the addictive nature of what they are seeing.
"They absolutely want to see action.
"I applaud him for listening to UK Youth, Girlguiding and others who feel exactly the same.
"They want action now. All power to him—we need to push the Government for change, because a year or three months in childhood is a long time for that addiction to grow and not be challenged."
Mims continued: "The hon. Lady’s speech is fascinating.
"What she is saying is reflected by correspondence in my inbox from parents saying, “We need help,” and from youngsters saying, “We know our concentration levels at school are affected. We know it’s an addiction.”
"This issue is uniting families in that way, and I hope that the hon. Lady, who chairs the Education Committee, can push the Government, on behalf of both parents and children, for a change in outcome."