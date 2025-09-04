Political opinion: Mims Davies MP stands up for Maternity Services in Parliament

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages as well as Shadow Secretary of State for Women spoke on Maternity Services in Westminster

As the Shadow Secretary of State for Women, Mims was proud to stand up in the Chamber this week and raise concerns over maternity services in the UK.

Mims has continually spoken on behalf of women to raise the growing concern around maternity services in our country going as far back as when she was a backbencher in 2016.

Mims raised concerns about maternity care in the UK, and was pleased to announce the last Government's launch of a taskforce that will explore inequalities in maternity care and identify how the Government can improve outcomes for women from ethnic minority communities.

This came as data showed black women are 40% more likely to experience a miscarriage than white women, and deprived areas can have higher rates of stillbirths. The Taskforce was made to identify the barriers faced and how the government can continue to improve care to further reduce the number of stillbirths and maternal deaths.

Mims was thrilled the previous Government also supported maternity staff and families further, by increasing the maternity workforce with a £95 million recruitment drive to hire 1,200 more midwives and 100 very much needed obstetricians.

Mims Davies MP said:

Once again, this Labour Government have failed women and girls through their inaction and blinkered mindset on safety in their communities and their slow action on the 2024 birth trauma inquiry report by Theo Clarke and the hon. Member for Canterbury (Rosie Duffield). That report recommended a national maternity strategy, which we committed to. Over a year on, a so-called rapid inquiry announced in June only has a chair with no experience in maternity services and an expectation to fix this national scandal by the end of the year. That is asking too much of one woman to support many women across the country. How will the Minister address ongoing and widespread concerns, which we have heard again in the Chamber, react to the existing evidence and stop the belief that many women are being failed by this Labour Government?