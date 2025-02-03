Political opinion: Mims Davies MP stands up for Women and Girls in the Chamber

Mims Davies MP was in the Chamber again standing up for women and girls

Mims Davies MP was in the Chamber during Welsh Questions as the Shadow Minister for Wales. The topic of conversation and debate being Crime Prevention. Mims' focus was on standing up for women and girls as she is also the Shadow Minister for Women and Girls.

Mims Davies MP said: "An ITV Wales investigation last year discovered 28 prevention of future death reports over a 16-month period relating to the north Wales Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

"The Welsh Secretary’s predecessor called for an inquiry into these tragedies. Meanwhile, answers are rightly being sought, as there is clear evidence of grooming gangs sexually exploiting young children in Wales.

"Will the Secretary of State commit to building on her predecessor’s actions, and push the Welsh Government to use the Inquiries Act 2005 to launch two vital Wales-wide inquiries, to give victims and their loved ones justice?"

Mims continued: "It is clear from the Secretary of State’s weak response that the Labour party has a woman problem and a justice problem.

"In a Nation Cymru report, a survivor said that she believes the abuse is still happening, and that young victims are not getting the help they need. A refusal to create a process for listening to victims in Wales and holding inquiries means that justice will not prevail and communities remain at risk.

"This House will be as concerned as I am about the number of domestic abuse cases in south Wales increasing last year; there were almost 18,000 victims.

"What steps is she taking directly to support victims and survivors?"