Political opinion: Mims Davies MP supports Bill to save British Steel as Parliament is recalled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mims and her colleagues weren't due to be back in Parliament until the 22nd April, but were called back into Parliament during Recess for a rare Saturday sitting as Parliament is recalled for an emergency bill.
The emergency law was introduced with the aim of saving British Steel's Scunthorpe plant from imminent closure and saving local jobs, national security, and supply chains.
Mims Davies MP said:
Steelmaking is essential for our future. Our trains and defence capabilities are all based on what steel making looks like, and I was in #EastGrinstead yesterday with Rolls Royce talking about exactly this. It's been a lively debate here today and it was crucial for myself and my colleagues to come back into Parliament for a Saturday sitting to get the important Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill through Parliament. Now it's time to get back to our lovely constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, meeting more businesses, residents, farmers, community groups and more. Recess has certainly been extremely busy so far and I wouldn't have it any other way!