Political opinion: Mims Davies MP supports Bill to save British Steel as Parliament is recalled

Steelmaking is essential for our future. Our trains and defence capabilities are all based on what steel making looks like, and I was in #EastGrinstead yesterday with Rolls Royce talking about exactly this. It's been a lively debate here today and it was crucial for myself and my colleagues to come back into Parliament for a Saturday sitting to get the important Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill through Parliament. Now it's time to get back to our lovely constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, meeting more businesses, residents, farmers, community groups and more. Recess has certainly been extremely busy so far and I wouldn't have it any other way!