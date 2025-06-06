Political opinion: Mims Davies MP supports inquiry into UV safety in the UK

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, supports Inquiry into UV Safety in the UK

Mims recently attended the launch of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Beauty and Wellbeing’s UV Safety Inquiry, investigating how Government and industry can best protect the public against harmful UVA and UVB rays and the increased risk of skin cancer.

Each year, there are around 1,600 new cases of Melanoma diagnosed, with around 2,300 people dying from the disease annually. What’s more, the number of Melanoma cases diagnosed each year is projected to rise by 25% between now and 2040.

Despite this, there is a vast amount of misinformation around UV safety.

UV Safety in the UK

Only a third of people know the meaning of SPF – that ‘SPF 30’ means that they can stay in the sun 30 times longer before burning, and almost half of consumers think the SPF rating of a sunscreen refers to the percentage of UV rays blocked – this is not the case.

The beauty industry provides an invaluable contribution to these efforts, with 41% of consumers purchasing suncare products from health and beauty retailers. What’s more, the UK sun protection market is estimated to be worth £360 million in 2025.

Mims Davies MP said:

I was pleased to attend the recent launch of the APPG for Beauty and Wellbeing’s UV Safety Inquiry. It was really useful to hear that the APPG was launching this vital inquiry, UV exposure and protection, education and misinformation, the affordability of UV protection products, the costs to the NHS of treating UV exposure, and a review of the way products and services that involve UV exposure are marketed. I hope this inquiry will help my constituents in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages – as well as people across the UK – by providing crucial recommendations regarding UV safety that will contribute towards a reduction of skin cancer rates, and greater uptake of UV protective measures. It was reassuring to learn more about the inquiry, as well as the power of the beauty industry in driving this change. I look forward to hearing more about the progress over the coming months, as well as the British Beauty Council’s UV safety initiative, which will run alongside the inquiry and provide vital educational resources alongside some of the UK’s most important providers of UV protection products, as well as the retailers who provide these products to consumers.