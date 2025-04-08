Political opinion: Mims Davies MP vows to stand by the 900 businesses in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages hit by Labour’s Jobs Tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP vows to stand by the 900 businesses in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages hit by Labour’s Jobs Tax

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour’s National Insurance Jobs Tax will increase the rate of employers National Insurance Contributions by 1.2 percentage points and reduce the threshold, so businesses start paying the tax sooner. This amounts to a £25 billion tax raid on businesses.

Mims Davies MP said:

Labour’s National Insurance Jobs Tax is more than just a broken promise, it is a sledge hammer to jobs and wages in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages. Only the Conservatives will stand by the 900 businesses in EGU who will face the brunt of this tax. Labour have no business experience so they do not understand it is businesses–not the government–who create jobs and wealth across the country. This tax does the opposite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP speaking in the Chamber

The Conservatives have campaigned tirelessly against the imposition of this tax and attempted to work with the government to make smaller businesses exempt–but Labour Members of Parliament refused to back down from their tax raid.

The Government’s independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) confirms this Jobs Tax will hit working people through lower wages. Using their figures, it can be calculated that families will be £3,536 worse off over the life of this Parliament because the Jobs Tax will result in lower wages as it squeezes businesses’ profits.

The OBR also confirm the Jobs Tax increases the cost of employing someone by £800and an average business will see their tax liability increase by £26,000. This is on top of the £5 billion a year cost of imposing Labour’s Employment Rights Bill.

The National Insurance Jobs Tax hits businesses at a time of great uncertainty in the face of tariffs and other bill rises such as energy bills and business rates which is why the Conservatives campaigned against it.

Mel Stride MP, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s Jobs Tax unleashes war on business, and we know working people who will be £3,536 worse off over this Parliament as a result of this tax grab. Before the election, the Labour Chancellor promised not to raise people’s taxes–including National Insurance. Rachel Reeves has broken that promise. From today, it means lower wages, higher prices and job cuts. Labour don’t understand business and we are all paying the price.