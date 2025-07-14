Political opinion: MP Andrew Griffith pledges to fight off closure threat to rural post offices

Andrew Griffith MP

Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs MP, has vowed to fight off any threats to close rural post offices following the publication of the government’s green paper which is seeking views on the future of the Post Office.

Mr Griffith is concerned that rural services are the most under threat from any restructuring of the Post Office. The government says it is seeking to ‘reimagine the role of Post Office’ amidst a digital shift which they say presents challenges. The paper also includes as one option a reduction in the current requirement to provide a minimum of 11,500 branches.

The MP regularly speaks to post-masters in the South Downs villages he represents to hear their concerns and show them support. He will this week be writing to all South Down village post-masters to seek their views on the green paper.

“I’m very worried about this government consultation. Any reduction in the number of branches the Post Office will support is likely to hit our small villages first and hard.

“From speaking to them, our local post offices don’t want subsidises, they want to be paid a fair rate for providing valued government and banking services and also that whilst pursuing the choice of digital options for those who wish, the government also ensure that a face to face or paper alternative is always available.”