Political opinion: MP Jess Brown-Fuller, challenges Transport Secretary to experience A27 gridlock first-hand

Jess Brown-Fuller, Member of Parliament for Chichester, has issued a direct challenge to the Secretary of State for Transport, inviting her to experience the daily troubles faced by local residents stuck in traffic on the A27.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this week’s Transport Questions in Parliament, Jess raised the long-standing issue of congestion on the A27, highlighting its impact on residents, commuters and local businesses. She extended an invitation to Secretary of State Heidi Alexander to visit Chichester and “sit in traffic” alongside her, in order to witness the scale of disruption first-hand.

“Will the Secretary of State accept my warm invitation to visit my constituency and sit in traffic with me,” Jess asked in the Commons, “so she can experience what my constituents experience morning, noon, and night on the A27, which is strangling economic growth and preventing investment?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Minister declined the invitation to join her in traffic, she committed to reviewing the issues raised and promised to provide a written update outlining potential action to improve the situation. National Highways is currently scheduled to review the decision to cancel the A27 bypass project in April 2026.

Gridlocked A27

The A27 around Chichester has been plagued by congestion for many years. A proposed bypass scheme was under consideration between 2015 and 2020, but was scrapped due to local disagreement over the route, resulting in years of stalled progress.

Speaking after the exchange, Jess Brown-Fuller said: “Everyone in Chichester and the surrounding area has been affected by the A27’s persistent delays. During the election, the issue of the A27 came up regularly on door steps. I am determined to keep pressing for a workable, long-term solution that reflects the needs of our community.”

“While I was disappointed that the Minister declined my invitation, I welcome her commitment to reviewing the case. I have now raised this issue directly with the Government, councillors, and National Highways, and there is growing recognition that the current situation is completely untenable.”

“I hope serious discussions around a viable improvement can finally recommence, with renewed urgency and proper consultation.”