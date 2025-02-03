Political opinion: MP Jess Brown-Fuller slams Government as water bills increase by 47% in Chichester

Responding to the news that water bills are confirmed as set to soar 47% in Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, has criticised the Government for giving water companies “free rein”.

Jess Brown-Fuller and the Liberal Democrats have called for the government to implement a single social tariff urgently to support vulnerable customers struggling to meet their water bills, no matter where they live.

Bills for Southern Water customers are set to rise by £244 over the next year, an increase of 47%, and customers of Portsmouth Water are going to see their bills increase by a further £30 in the next year, a 25% increase

“This is an outrageous bill rise from Southern Water. Instead of tackling water companies or taking them to task, the Government has given them free rein - and residents in Chichester are paying the price, said Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester.

“It’s a disgrace that water companies have been able to hike our bills - a third of which goes on servicing debt - while they fail to fix leaks and pollute our rivers and streams. Southern Water’s increases are the largest in the country which is disgraceful, considering the high levels leaks and sewage dumping their customers experience,” she said.

“Bill payers are being penalised for the failure of water companies to invest well and provide a good service for customers and the environment. This cannot go on. The people of Chichester deserve better. This government needs to be far bolder and braver in their reform of the water industry and I will continue to call for robust action,” said Jess.