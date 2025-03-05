Political opinion: MP Kieran Mullan responds to funding 'reannouncement' for Bexhill

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle has called out the Labour Government for trying to pass off as new, an announced pot of funding for Bexhill previously awarded by the Conservative Government and already re-confirmed once last year by Labour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Dr Mullan has welcomed the Government's recognition of the need to support Bexhill, he pointed out that the money had already been committed by the previous Government back in 2023 under the Bexhill Town Deal, with this announcement actually representing a delay of one year for the money being able to be spent.

Dr Mullan said:

“While I am pleased that the government is maintaining focus on investing in our local communities, it’s important to recognise that this is not new funding. The money being announced now was already committed by the Conservative Government under the Bexhill Town Deal. It is unfortunate that the Labour government are trying to pass this off as their initiative and funding they are awarding as if it were a new decision by them. We must be clear that it is not a new investment, but rather a continuation of previous commitments."

Kieran speaking to ITV News about the Plan for Neighbourhoods.

He added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those of us helping come up with a plan for the Bexhill Town Deal funding remain committed to doing everything we can to support projects and ideas that are going to make a real difference to Bexhill.”