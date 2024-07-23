Political opinion: MP supports Parliamentary Motion to scrap Two Child Benefit Cap
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Milne, MP for Horsham, has supported a Parliamentary Motion calling on the Government to remove the two-child limit on social payments in the first Budget.
Statistics from the Department of Work and Pensions state that 1.6 million children are affected by the two-child benefit cap. The cap also imposed employment barriers on parents who have less income available for childcare costs as a result.
The Liberal Democrats urge the Government to announce the removal of the cap in the first Budget. Lifting the cap is the most cost-effective way of immediately lifting 300,000 of children out of poverty, while helping to make costs more manageable for parents.
Mr Milne said: “Nothing this government can do would see a faster impact on child poverty rates than the ending of the two-child benefit cap, controversially introduced by the Tories in 2017.
“The Liberal Democrats are calling on the new Government to scrap this policy to not only help thousands of children, but to also help parents find better employment opportunities.
“Whilst I acknowledge that Labour have set up a Child Poverty Commission, this looks like an unnecessary delay. It doesn’t take another committee to see the problem.
“Not only is this the most cost-effective way of alleviating poverty, we also have a moral obligation to change this unnecessary policy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.