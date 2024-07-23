Political opinion: MP supports Parliamentary Motion to scrap Two Child Benefit Cap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Political submission on behalf of Liberal Democrats

John Milne, MP for Horsham, has supported a Parliamentary Motion calling on the Government to remove the two-child limit on social payments in the first Budget.

Statistics from the Department of Work and Pensions state that 1.6 million children are affected by the two-child benefit cap. The cap also imposed employment barriers on parents who have less income available for childcare costs as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liberal Democrats urge the Government to announce the removal of the cap in the first Budget. Lifting the cap is the most cost-effective way of immediately lifting 300,000 of children out of poverty, while helping to make costs more manageable for parents.

John Milne outside Bohunt Horsham.

Mr Milne said: “Nothing this government can do would see a faster impact on child poverty rates than the ending of the two-child benefit cap, controversially introduced by the Tories in 2017.

“The Liberal Democrats are calling on the new Government to scrap this policy to not only help thousands of children, but to also help parents find better employment opportunities.

“Whilst I acknowledge that Labour have set up a Child Poverty Commission, this looks like an unnecessary delay. It doesn’t take another committee to see the problem.