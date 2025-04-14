Political opinion: MP welcomes £6 million for flood defence schemes in Hastings and Rye

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

• Eleven schemes in Hastings, Rye and the villages receive the go ahead with £6 million of fresh government funding this year. • These projects will help protect thousands more homes and businesses over the next year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings, Rye and the villages will benefit from eleven new flood schemes totalling £6 million, protecting homes and businesses, boosting the local economy, and creating construction and infrastructure jobs, the Environment Agency has announced.

Following the Labour government commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones, the Environment Agency has confirmed that Hastings and Rye will be amongst the first to benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this investment, the construction of new flood defence schemes can now be kickstarted, and existing ones can progress closer to completion. Schemes to receive funding include Pett Level and Rother Tidal Walls.

Local MP, Helena Dollimore with Steve Reed MP, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Flooding poses a significant threat to coastal communities in Hastings, Rye, and the villages, disrupting daily life and damaging homes, infrastructure, and local businesses. The economic impact can be severe, with flood events leading to costly repairs, reduced tourism, and lost income for small enterprises and local workers. With rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events, these areas are increasingly vulnerable to tidal surges and heavy rainfall.

Helena Dollimore MP, Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Hastings, Rye and the villages welcomed the government’s announcement: “I’m delighted the Labour Government has announced £6 million of funding for flood management in Hastings, Rye and the villages. This additional funding will protect lives and livelihoods in our area and reduce the major destruction that flooding can have on our coastal communities.”

“As part of my work on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee in Parliament, I have been pushing for better flood protection for Hastings, Rye and the villages and I am glad it has paid off.”