Political opinion: “No one left at the wheel” of rural bus services, warns Horsham MP

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has today warned that there is 'no one left at the wheel' of rural bus services after tabling amendments to the government's Bus Services Bill that aim to tackle the decline in rural transport.

John Milne MP has warned that "there's no one left at the wheel" of rural bus services in a debate in Parliament today on the Bus Services Bill. The Horsham MP has tabled two key amendments to the bill aimed at addressing cuts to bus services.

Speaking in Parliament, the Horsham MP criticised what he described as a "long defensive war of attrition" that has left rural areas with "the ghostly outline of routes and frequencies that existed years ago."

Since 2009, nationwide bus journeys have plummeted from 4.6 billion in 2009 to just 3.6 billion in 2024. Many areas face structural disadvantages of longer distances, low population density, and higher per-passenger operating costs that funding formulas don't adequately account for. In a 2021 survey of West Sussex, 80% of residents said they stopped using buses due to unsuitable routes or poor frequency. This has an impact on rural economic inactivity, which stands at nearly 2.5% higher than in urban areas.

Against this backdrop, John Milne's amendments would require proper consultation with residents before bus service changes and the establishment of a duty to promote and increase bus usage in local bus service plans to reverse the decline.

The amendments are aimed at addressing recent service cuts in his constituency, where residents in Partridge Green discovered they were losing their direct No.17 service only when they saw the new timetable, while in Slinfold, the No.63 was removed altogether.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said:

"What's happening to rural bus services is completely unacceptable. I've met with residents in Partridge Green and Slinfold who have told me their daily lives have been completely disrupted by cuts. These are services that people rely on to get to work, to access healthcare, and to reach essential services. Poor access to transport is holding economic activity in rural areas back; my amendments are aimed at addressing this problem."