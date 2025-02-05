Political opinion: Nusrat Ghani MP meets with Mayfield & Frant NFU Members

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to join a meeting of the Mayfield and Frant Members of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) to discuss issues concerning farming and agriculture, tax, access to abattoirs locally and rural crime.

There are 1,720 farm holdings in East Sussex, employing over 4,300 people and contributing to the £1.25 billion generated by farmers across the South East annually. Nusrat has long been a champion for Sussex Weald farmers, holding regular meetings with representatives of the 145 NFU Members in Sussex Weald and previously held forums at farms in Mark Cross, Nutley, Fletching, Hartfield and Arlington.

At this meeting, farmers from the Frant and Mayfield areas had the opportunity to voice their concerns about rural crime, share views on the provision of livestock markets and abattoirs in East Sussex and discuss the agricultural policies, Environmental Land Management Schemes, animal welfare and tax policies impacting local businesses.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Farmers are the lifeblood of our local economy, and I’m always pleased to work with them and meet to discuss their concerns and offer support. Sussex Weald farms do not only provide fresh produce of the highest quality but are also contributing a great deal to the community through education about the security of our food chain and job opportunities. I will continue working with the NFU and our farmers on how we can best support them, and I will continue working with Sussex Police on a multi-agency response to tackle rural crime in Sussex Weald.”